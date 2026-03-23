Tunis - “We estimate that the upward trend in foreign investment in Tunisia will continue in 2026,” said Jalel Tebib, Director General of the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA), in a televised interview conducted at the TAP agency studio.

Foreign investment inflows are even expected to accelerate, with a projected volume of 4,000 million dinars for 2026, he noted.

These forecasts are based on reasonable and reliable indicators, confirmed by foreign investment intentions. In 2025, such intentions increased by 30%, reaching a value of 8,000 million dinars.

Considering that around 50% of these intentions are expected to materialise in 2026, it is possible to anticipate foreign investment volumes of around TND 4,000 million, the FIPA Director General explained.

Investment intentions indeed represent the starting point of the actual project implementation process, as they reflect commitments likely to materialise.

He recalled that in 2024, out of total investment intentions of TND 5,000 million, nearly TND 3,500 million were effectively realised. However, it is important to take into account the strong competition from other countries, which attract international investments often larger than those directed to Tunisia.

This highlights the need for increased efforts by providing the necessary incentives to attract new investors and retain those already established, Tebib added.

Moreover, recent developments in Gulf countries are helping to strengthen Tunisia’s position as an attractive destination, even a “safe haven,” for foreign investors, particularly those targeting major European markets. These transformations are also encouraging many investors to move closer to Central Europe and its surroundings, he said.

In this context, Tunisia, thanks to its geographic proximity to Europe, naturally positions itself as a strategic destination for such investments. This is reflected in a growing number of investor visits, particularly from Southeast Asia, Europe, and Eastern Europe, expressing their willingness to invest in Tunisia.

“If Tunisia provides these investors with industrial zones, ensures effective support and offers the necessary facilities—while complying with environmental requirements and urban planning regulations, it will be able to strengthen its attractiveness and retain foreign investors,” Tebib said.

Despite several existing obstacles, which are currently being addressed, Tunisia remains a favourable investment destination, offering a business-friendly climate for the establishment of foreign companies.

The country also has qualified human resources to manage these investments, as well as a responsive administration attentive to investors’ expectations, the FIPA Director General concluded.

© Tap 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).