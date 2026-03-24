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India has extended tariff rate quota (TRQ) authorisations issued in the 2025/26 fiscal year for gold imports under the India-United Arab Emirates trade pact to June 30, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said on Tuesday.
The extension from the previous March 31 deadline has been granted in view of "prevailing geopolitical developments affecting global trade and logistics," and will be applied automatically without any application or fee from importers, the statement said.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Susan Fenton)