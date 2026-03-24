India ​has ⁠extended tariff rate ‌quota (TRQ) authorisations issued ​in the 2025/26 fiscal year ​for gold imports ​under the India-United Arab Emirates ⁠trade pact to June 30, the Directorate ​General ‌of Foreign Trade ⁠said ⁠on Tuesday.

The extension from ​the ‌previous March ⁠31 deadline has been granted in view of "prevailing geopolitical developments affecting global trade and logistics," and will ‌be applied automatically without any ⁠application or ​fee from importers, the statement said.

(Reporting ​by ‌Manoj Kumar; ⁠Editing ​by Susan Fenton)