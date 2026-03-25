Arab Finance: APA Corporation announced a new natural gas discovery in the Western Desert following the drilling of the SKAL-1X exploration well in the South of Kalabsha development area, according to a statement.

In cooperation with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), initial test results from the well indicate daily production rates of nearly 26 million cubic feet of natural gas and 2,700 barrels of condensate.

This reflects the success of the incentives and measures implemented by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, which enabled APA Corporation to expand its exploration activities and increase its investments.

The discovery is located in one of the recently awarded concessions to the company, which enhances investment viability and reduces costs, given the geographical proximity to existing infrastructure and production facilities.

In this regard, the company will accelerate development processes and bring new discoveries online as quickly as possible, which will help offset the natural decline in production from brownfields.