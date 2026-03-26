Muscat — The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources alerted that it will begin opening the gates of dams where water levels have exceeded 75 percent of their storage capacity. This measure aims to utilize the released water to recharge groundwater aquifers and to accommodate additional quantities of incoming water.

The Ministry clarified that this action comes in response to the continued impacts of the weather condition on the northern governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

Rainfall is expected to increase in intensity, leading to the heavy flowing of wadis. Consequently, lowering the water levels in the dam lakes will help manage the situation while simultaneously benefiting groundwater reserves.

The Ministry strongly urged citizens and residents to stay away from the courses of wadis and to strictly adhere to safety instructions.

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