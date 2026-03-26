Sohar — The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology continues the implementation of the project to construct five bridges on Sohar–Al Buraimi Road, with the completion rate reaching approximately 19 percent at a total cost exceeding RO 6 million.

The project aims to enhance road safety levels, improve the efficiency of the road network, and optimize traffic flow on one of the Sultanate of Oman's most vital corridors, in accordance with the highest technical standards stipulated in the Omani Road Design Manual 2017.

This is due to the road's strategic importance in connecting border crossings in AlBuraimi Governorate with various governorates across the Sultanate of Oman, thereby contributing to economic and tourism development.

This project is being executed as part of the Ministry's strategy aimed at developing integrated infrastructure and maintaining a safeand sustainable road network, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the transportation system and supporting comprehensive development pathways across various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

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