Muscat – Oman will launch Logistex, a new logistics exhibition aimed at accelerating the growth of the Sultanate’s supply chain industry and strengthening its ambitions to become a global logistics hub.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (Oman), will take place on April 29–30 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in conjunction with Omani Logistics Day.

The two-day exhibition is designed to support the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which seeks to position logistics and supply chains as one of the country’s key economic drivers and the second-largest contributor to national revenue after oil and gas.

Logistex will bring together international companies, investors and industry leaders to showcase the latest innovations in ports, free zones, industrial estates, warehousing, transport systems and logistics technologies.

A dedicated startup pavilion will highlight emerging solutions in the sector, while a conference running alongside the exhibition will address topics such as digital transformation, sustainability and green logistics, supply chain resilience, and the development of ports and free zones.

Industry leaders will also take part in a CEOs’ panel to discuss investment opportunities and the challenges shaping the future of logistics in the region.

The event will feature structured B2B meetings to connect exhibitors with investors and government entities, alongside a dedicated agreements centre where partnerships, memoranda of understanding and new product launches will be announced.

According to official figures, Oman’s logistics sector generated revenues of about $8.84bn last year and provided more than 79,000 jobs, underscoring its growing role in diversifying the national economy.

Logistex is expected to serve as a strategic platform for knowledge exchange, partnership-building and investment, while enhancing Oman’s competitiveness in the global logistics landscape.