In today’s global economy, companies do not invest in every opportunity they find. Instead, they carefully choose countries where they feel the future is stable. Because of this, political risk management has become very important. It is not only about wars or political conflict anymore, but also about stable government policies, clear regulations, and a strong and steady economy. Countries that manage these factors well are more likely to attract long-term foreign investment. Oman is becoming one of the stable and trusted investment destinations in the Gulf region.

In recent years, Oman’s economy has shown slow but steady growth. According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information, the country’s GDP increased by around 1.3% in 2023. Oman usually avoids sudden or risky economic changes and prefers a gradual approach to reforms. This gives investors more confidence because they can plan for the long term without worrying about unexpected changes. For example, when Value Added Tax VAT was introduced in 2021 at a rate of 5%, it was implemented smoothly without major disruption to the economy.

Oman has also improved its business and investment environment in recent years. The World Bank has reported progress in areas such as business regulations, government efficiency, and ease of doing business. Starting a business in Oman has become easier through the “Invest Easy” platform. These improvements reduce bureaucracy and uncertainty. A clearer and faster system encourages both local and foreign investors to enter the market.

One of the most important long-term strategies in Oman is Vision 2040. This national plan aims to reduce the country’s dependence on oil and develop other sectors such as tourism, logistics, manufacturing, mining, and renewable energy. This is important because relying only on oil can be risky due to changes in global prices. For example, the Ibri Solar Power Plant shows Oman’s investment in clean and renewable energy. By developing different sectors, Oman reduces economic risk and builds a more stable future.

Another important factor is cooperation between the government and the private sector. Oman has been working closely with international companies to develop large projects. The Duqm Special Economic Zone is one of the best examples of this approach. It has attracted major foreign investments in industries like logistics, petrochemicals, and infrastructure. One of the biggest projects there is the Duqm refinery, a joint venture between OQ and Kuwait Petroleum International. This shows how Oman shares investment risks with foreign partners while developing important economic sectors.

Oman’s geographical location is also a major advantage. It is located between Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, along major international trade routes. This makes it an important hub for global trade and shipping. Ports such as Sohar and Salalah play a key role in supporting trade activities. Salalah Port is especially known as one of the top transshipment ports in the region. This strong location reduces transportation and supply chain risks for international companies.

In conclusion, Oman is a stable and growing country that offers a safe investment environment. It focuses on gradual reforms, economic diversification, and long-term planning. Because of these factors, Oman is not only a low-risk country but also a place with real opportunities for future investment and growth.

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