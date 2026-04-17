ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump of a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, and commended the diplomatic efforts led by President Trump in facilitating this agreement.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed hope that this development will constitute a positive step toward fostering an environment conducive to regional stability, and affirmed the importance of continued effective international coordination to prevent further escalation and mitigate the humanitarian and security repercussions across the region.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the government of Lebanon and its support during this critical juncture, including its efforts to ensure that arms remain solely in the hands of the state and to dismantle terrorist organisations, noting that this represents a pivotal step toward consolidating national security and stability.

The UAE emphasised its unwavering commitment to supporting Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and its support for the brotherly Lebanese people in achieving their aspirations for security, stability, development, and prosperity.



