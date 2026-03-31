Damietta Port has launched a new transit service for refrigerated and dry cargo arriving from Europe via a Ro-Ro shipping line connecting the port with Port of Trieste. The move marks a strategic step in Egypt’s efforts to position itself as a regional hub for transport, logistics, and transit trade.

The new service introduces an integrated non-direct transit model, whereby shipments arriving at Damietta are transported onward to Safaga Port on the Red Sea before being shipped to Gulf markets.

This development follows recent decisions to exempt transit cargo bound for Gulf destinations from pre-registration under the Advance Cargo Information (ACI) system, significantly streamlining procedures and accelerating cargo handling.

As part of the rollout, Damietta Port received the vessel “GALLIPOLI SEAWAYS”, operating on the Damietta–Trieste route and carrying non-direct transit units from Europe destined for Safaga and onward to Gulf countries.

Authorities confirmed that all operational and customs procedures were carried out efficiently, supported by close coordination between the Damietta Port Authority, Pan Marine Group—operator of the Ro-Ro line—the Central Administration of Damietta Customs, and other relevant entities.

This coordination was enabled through the port’s advanced digital system, managed by its Central Administration for Information Systems and Digital Transformation. The integration of digital processes helped reduce customs clearance times, including inspection and examination procedures, in line with applicable regulations.

The launch reflects ongoing efforts by Damietta Port to enhance operational efficiency through digital transformation and upgraded logistics services. It also reinforces Egypt’s role as a secure and efficient corridor for international trade, particularly for transit cargo heading to Gulf markets.

The Damietta–Trieste Ro-Ro line, which began operations in November 2024, is a key pillar in strengthening trade links between Egypt and Europe. It offers multiple competitive advantages, including faster transport of perishable goods, especially agricultural exports, via refrigerated trucks, lower shipping costs, and shorter transit times. The route is also considered a “green corridor” that supports more sustainable trade connectivity.

In addition, the service is backed by a comprehensive package of operational incentives, customs facilitation measures, and advanced electronic connectivity between ports and customs authorities in both countries. This enables the secure, real-time exchange of data and documentation in line with international standards.

Overall, the launch underscores Damietta Port Authority’s success in maximising its capabilities and advancing Egypt’s broader strategy to expand transit trade, opening new avenues for commerce between Europe and Gulf countries through Egyptian ports.

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