Danish shipping firm Maersk has announced Oman’s port of Salalah, which was hit by a drone over the weekend, will reopen on Tuesday.

Omani authorities said one worker was wounded and minor damage was caused by the strike on the port, which is run by Maersk subsidiary APM Terminals and is one of the key shipping facilities in the Gulf state.

Maersk said the area damaged was “limited” and the port’s management will take “necessary measures” to progressively build up to full capacity.

Some “constraints” remain, but additional safety and “preventive” measures have been taken because of the strike, it said.

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