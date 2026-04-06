Omani Ground Handling Company Transom has announced the launch of its operational activities in Tanzania.

This marks a significant step in the company’s international expansion journey and reinforces its presence in high-potential markets.

This expansion reflects Transom’s strategic direction toward building a growing regional and global footprint, with operations now underway across a number of major airports in Tanzania.

The move aligns with a broader vision to develop a fully integrated aviation services ecosystem that keeps pace with the rapidly evolving global aviation landscape.

The scope of operations includes a comprehensive suite of aviation services, covering air cargo, ground handling, and hospitality services.

This integrated offering enhances Transom’s ability to deliver end-to-end operational solutions that meet the needs of airlines and passengers, while supporting the continued growth of travel and trade across the African continent.

Transom’s entry into the Tanzanian market is the result of in-depth studies and strategic analysis of growth opportunities within the aviation sector.

Tanzania was identified as a promising market, driven by strong growth in air traffic, ongoing infrastructure development, and an increasingly attractive investment environment.

Through this expansion, Transom reaffirms its commitment to implementing global best practices in operations, safety, and quality. This is supported by a skilled workforce and advanced operational systems, ensuring the delivery of high-quality services in line with international standards.

This move represents a continuation of Transom’s strategic direction to strengthen its presence across regional and international markets, through the development of strategic partnerships and the delivery of value-driven services that contribute to building a sustainable and integrated aviation ecosystem.

Nasser Al Shurji, Chief Executive Officer of Transom, said: "The launch of our operations in Tanzania marks an important milestone in Transom’s international expansion journey. We continue to strengthen our presence in high-potential markets by delivering integrated operational solutions that enhance efficiency, support the development of the aviation ecosystem, and elevate the passenger experience in line with the highest global standards. We believe this step reflects our commitment to building sustainable strategic partnerships and reinforcing our position as a trusted provider of integrated aviation solutions." -TradeArabia News Service

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