Muscat – Rainfall across several governorates in Oman has raised water levels in multiple dams, with some reservoirs reaching full capacity after the weather system that affected the sultanate between March 20 and 25.

Data released by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources showed that millions of cubic metres of water have been stored, underlining the role of dams in flood protection and water management.

In North Batinah, Wadi Al Jizzi Dam in Suhar stored about 2.97mn m³ of water out of its 5.4mn m³ capacity, while Saij Al Barr Dam reached full capacity.

In North Sharqiyah, several dams recorded strong inflows. Wadi Al Aqeedah Dam in Ibra, along with Wadi Nam and Wadi Al Rusa dams in Al Qabil, all reached full capacity. Other structures, including Wadi Qafifah Dam in Ibra, stored 0.39mn m³ out of 0.927mn m³, while Wadi Al Rawiyah Dam in Mudhaibi recorded lower inflows.

In South Sharqiyah, the Sur Protection Dam stored about 5mn m³ against a capacity of 22mn m³.

In Buraimi, a number of dams, including Wadi Mahdhah, Hiyawan and Abu Qa’ah, reached full capacity. Wadi Al Msileek Dam stored 1.24mn m³ out of 1.73mn m³, while other dams recorded partial storage.

In Dakhliyah, Wadi Ghul Dam in Al Hamra stored about 0.054mn m³ of water.

The ministry said the stored water supports groundwater recharge, agriculture and regulation of water flow during heavy rainfall. Separate data showed rainfall totals exceeding 160mm in Ibri and Buraimi, while other wilayats recorded between 40mm and 120mm.

Authorities said the dam network plays a key role in reducing flood risks, capturing seasonal rainfall and strengthening long-term water security.