EnerMech has secured a five-year contract to provide Bumi Armada with crane management and lifting services on the Armada Kraken Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel in the UK North Sea East of Shetland.

The award, which falls under EnerMech’s Lifting Solutions business line and includes helideck and scaffolding support, reinforces the strength of the organisation’s multi-skilled, hybrid crewing model.

The scope could extend to shutdown services, hose and pipework integrity and rotating equipment.

EnerMech’s integrated crewing model consolidates crane operators, crane maintainers and deck crew, lowering costs, improving efficiency and streamlining operations by reducing the required persons on board.

The Kraken FPSO is located in UK block 9/2b, 350km north-east of Aberdeen. The FPSO is a converted Suezmax tanker and has a nameplate production capacity of 80,000 bbl/day, storage capacity of in excess of 600,000 barrels and is able to handle 460,000 barrels per day of reservoir fluids.

Charles Davison, EnerMech CEO, said: “With decades of experience in crane management and lifting services on FPSOs around the world, our teams bring proven technical excellence and a rigorous ‘right-first-time’ mindset to every project. This ensures safety, reliability and lifecycle value remain at the core of our execution strategy.

“We look forward to working closely with Bumi Armada’s team on the Kraken FPSO and building on our strong foundation of trust, innovation and shared ambitions to deliver a collaborative and successful campaign.”

Daniel Collins, SVP Lifting Solutions, said: “Key to our success within the Lifting Solutions division at EnerMech is making sure that every lift is optimized, and our reputation for driving client value is one that we value immensely.

“The harsh climate of the UK North Sea is an environment that we are accustomed to operating in and our safe, efficient and compliant solutions are tailored to maximize crane availability and machine downtime.”

The contract award follows further North Sea successes in early 2025, including a contract to provide lifting services for the Anasuria FPSO and another for offshore shutdown support services on the Triton FPSO. -OGN/TradeArabia News Service

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