Thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) manufacturer Strohm has been awarded a contract to supply two insulated carbon fibre PA12 (CF/PA12) TCP production jumpers for a Southeast Asian operator.

The two large bore 7-inch internal diameter TCP jumpers will be used for oil production as part of a field extension project taking place 120km offshore Sabah, East Malaysia at a water depth of 1,350m.

They are expected to be installed in 2027.

As part of the scope, the company will supply the two insulated jumpers and associated ancillaries to Dynamic Ocean Sdn Bhd (DOSB), which has been awarded the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract from the end user.

Fabienne Ellington, Strohm’s vice president for Middle East and Asia Pacific, commented: “This award marks another important step forward for our business in Southeast Asia, strengthening our position as a long-term partner in the region and demonstrating our customers’ confidence in our technology.

“As industrial growth across Asia continues and operators invest heavily in modern infrastructure and efficiency, we are pleased to continue supporting the end user with another contract award, reflecting the confidence customers place in our engineering expertise, commitment to quality, and our ability to deliver reliably at scale.

TCP is a fully non-metallic, corrosion-resistant pipe solution. Due to the use of carbon fibres, it is exceptionally resistant to fatigue-based failures, making it a suitable choice for applications such as jumpers, flowlines and risers, including sweet and sour hydrocarbons, water, and gas service.

The technology provides a strong, corrosion free, and field-proven solution for operators, which can be installed using small multi-purpose vessels, reducing installation costs by up to 30 per cent.

According to Rystad Energy, approximately $100 billion is expected in offshore gas project investments across Southeast Asia by 2028, driven by new deepwater developments and discoveries in countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

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