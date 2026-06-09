A new partnership between SolarWorld Africa and IBC Solar South Africa will introduce Tongwei, a Chinese solar company, to the South African market with its premium photovoltaic (PV) modules.



South Africa has achieved over 300 consecutive days without loadshedding as of early 2026, driven in significant part by a surge in private solar investment; companies installed 5,000MW of new solar capacity within just 18 months of licensing reforms.

Yet energy analysts caution that the country's ageing coal infrastructure creates a genuine supply gap from 2026 to 2030, while Eskom’s approved tariff trajectory continues to rise, with direct Eskom customers facing an average electricity price increase of 8.76% from 1 April 2026.

For commercial operators, the financial case for solar has never been clearer.

At current tariff levels, a commercial solar installation can reach payback in as little as two to three years, with cumulative returns exceeding five times the initial investment over a decade.

Against this backdrop, commercial solar buyers are increasingly focused not only on price but also on the long-term performance, warranty security, and bankability of the modules they install.

Solar installed capacity in South Africa grew by nearly 12% in 2024 alone, reaching nearly 9 GW, with the private sector accounting for the lion's share of new installations.

Business and commercial sectors account for 71% of self-generation installations nationally.

Gregor Kuepper, managing director of SolarWorld Africa, says: "South Africa's solar market has matured enormously over the past few years, and our commercial and industrial customers demand more than just competitive pricing; they demand proven performance, reliability and bankable quality."

"For businesses investing in solar, the choice of module has a direct impact on project performance, financing confidence, warranty security and long-term return on investment."

"Tongwei represents exactly that level of assurance," adds Kuepper.

"When you bring a Fortune 500, tier one-rated manufacturer into a market like South Africa, you're not just adding another product to the shelf; you're raising the standard for what businesses here can expect from their solar investment."

The first stock received consists of the Tongwei TNC 2.0 TWMNH-66HD-635 module, a high-power N-type TOPCon module designed for commercial, industrial and utility-scale applications.

"We are proud to be the first preferred distributors to introduce Tongwei to South African buyers and to stand behind this product with our reputation," adds Kuepper.

Tongwei is headquartered in Chengdu, China, and is one of the world's largest and most vertically integrated solar manufacturers, controlling the full supply chain from high-purity crystalline silicon production to finished PV modules.

The company holds tier-one status on the BloombergNEF PV modular tier-one list (New Energy Finance PV) and has an annual module production capacity of approximately 90GW.

Source: New deal with Chinese solar giant to spark up SA’s energy market