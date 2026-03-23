MUSCAT: The total amount of water impounded by dams due to the weather conditions that affected several governorates in the Sultanate of Oman between March 20 and 22 reached 24.47 million cubic metres.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources said that the amount of water retained in Muscat Governorate reached 5.7 million cubic metres in Wadi Dayqah Dam. In Al Batinah South Governorate, the water amount retained was 1.1 million cubic metres in Al Falij Dam, 5 million cubic metres in Al Taw Dam and 4.6 million cubic metres in Al Maawil Dam.

The amount of water reached 5.7 million cubic metres in Wadi Dayqah Dam in Muscat.

In Musandam Governorate, the amount of water retained was 0.4 million cubic metres in Khub Al Shamsi Dam, 0.45 million cubic metres in Al Sarouj Dam and 0.13 million cubic metres in Sahna Dam. The ministry said that Al Sudairiyin Dam and Surur Dam in Al Dhahirah Governorate were filled to capacity.

The amount of water retained in the Saih Al Barir Dam in Al Batinah North Governorate reached 0.02 million cubic metres, Al Aqida and Al Naba Dams reached maximum water level, while the water retention in the Qafifa Dam reached 0.35 million cubic metres, and the Al Wariya Dam reached 0.01 million cubic metres in Al Sharqiyah North Governorate.

The Wilayat of Barka recorded the highest rainfall at 133 mm, followed by Bahla with 120 mm and Wadi Al Maawil at 96 mm. Other notable readings include Sur at 93 mm, Al Musannah at 83 mm and Bidiyah at 80 mm.

Mid-range rainfall was recorded in Bausher (76 mm), Al Seeb (71 mm), Dima W'attayeen (70 mm) and Al Rustaq (67 mm), while several other wilayats recorded rainfall ranging between 30 mm and 65 mm.

Lower rainfall totals were observed in parts of Muscat and some northern areas, with readings as low as 1–15 mm in a few locations.

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