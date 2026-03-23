Muscat: Significant rainfall has been recorded across several wilayats in the Sultanate of Oman between March 20 and March 22, 2026, according to data released by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

The distribution of rainfall showed varying intensities across affected areas, with some locations recording notably high accumulations as of 3:00 PM on March 22.

The ministry also reported that approximately 24.47 million cubic meters of water have been stored in dams as a result of the recent weather conditions that impacted multiple governorates.

Meanwhile, meteorological expert Younis Bakhit Salem Al Riyami warned that weather conditions are expected to intensify. He stated that Oman will be affected by another low-pressure system on Monday, which is likely to bring heavier rainfall than the current system.

The data shows wide variation in rainfall distribution, with the wilayat of Barka recording the highest accumulation at approximately 133 mm, followed by Bahla with 120 mm, and Wadi Al Maawil at 96 mm. Other notable readings include Sur at 93 mm, Mussanah at 83 mm, and Bidiya at 80 mm.

Mid-range rainfall totals were recorded in Bawshar (76 mm), Seeb (71 mm), Dima Wa Al Tayeen (70 mm), and Rustaq (67 mm), while several other wilayats recorded rainfall ranging between 30 mm and 65 mm.

Lower rainfall totals were observed in parts of Muscat and some northern areas, with readings as low as 1–15 mm in a few locations.

Authorities continue to monitor the evolving situation, urging residents to remain cautious and follow official guidance as the country prepares for further weather developments.

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