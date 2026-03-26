Arab Finance: Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem met with a delegation from China Baowu Steel Group, led by Chairman Hu Wangming, to discuss enhancing cooperation and scaling investments in key sectors, according to a statement.

Hashem affirmed the ministry’s full commitment to developing the iron and steel industry, which is a major contributor to strategic industries, particularly the automotive and home appliance sectors.

The minister highlighted that Egypt offers promising investment opportunities in infrastructure and manufacturing, as the government continues its efforts to improve the business climate and support investors.

For his part, Hu asserted that Egypt enjoys a distinguished strategic location and significant market potential.

The chairman expressed the group's readiness to enhance cooperation with Egypt and to leverage its expertise in steel production, technology, and management to implement joint projects that strengthen regional industry and economic cooperation between the two countries.