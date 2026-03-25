Muscat: Due to the continued impact of the weather system, there are chances of heavy thunderstorms on Wednesday morning, which will be accompanied by hail and fresh downdraft winds caused by the associated cloud activity.

The effects are expected to begin gradually over the governorates of Musandam, Al Buraimi, North Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, and Al Dakhiliyah, and then extend during the afternoon to include the governorates of Muscat, South Al Batinah, North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah, and Al Wusta.

Impact level: Moderate to high.

Alerts: Heavy thundershowers are expected, with hail, and may cause flash floods (wadis).

Strong downdraft wind with speeds ranging from 20 to 50 knots (37 to 92 km/h).

Reduced horizontal visibility during thundershowers.

There are chances of isolated rain with occasional thundershowers affecting Dhofar Governorate.

Impact level: Low (Limited).

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has urged taking precautions during thundershowers, not to cross wadis (flashfloods), avoid low-lying areas, and not to sail during the alert period.

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