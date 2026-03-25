Muscat – Oman’s non-oil exports recorded a strong start to 2026, rising by 15.3% year-on-year in January to RO613mn, compared with RO531mn in the same month of 2025, according to preliminary data released by the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The growth was driven by a broad-based improvement across key product categories, with mineral products emerging as the standout performer. Exports of mineral products surged by 25.9% to RO182mn in January, up from RO145mn a year earlier. Base metals and their articles also posted steady growth of 5.7% to RO124mn in January 2026 against RO118mn in January 2025.

A notable increase was seen in electrical machinery and equipment exports, which jumped 55% year-on-year to RO57mn, highlighting rising global demand in this segment. Meanwhile, Omani exports of chemical products edged up 3.1% to RO65mn in January.

The NCSI figures indicate resilient external trade performance in Oman’s non-oil sector at the start of the year, supported by diversification efforts and improving demand for Omani products in regional and international markets.

However, not all categories recorded gains. Plastics and rubber exports declined by 11.3% to RO66mn, while some other segments also showed mixed trends.

In terms of key export destinations, the United Arab Emirates remained Oman’s largest market for non-oil exports in January, with shipments increasing by 54.8% to RO141mn. Exports to Saudi Arabia rose significantly by 39.3% to RO92mn, while shipments to South Korea grew by 32.4% to RO77mn.

Exports to the United States also increased by 21.7% to RO40mn. In contrast, exports to India declined by 15.3% to RO41mn, reflecting softer demand from one of Oman’s major trading partners.

Re-exports post solid growth

Re-exports from the sultanate also posted solid growth during the month of January this year, increasing by 9.7% year-on-year to RO109mn, compared with RO100mn in January 2025.

The rise in re-exports was supported by strong growth in the regional markets. Re-exports to Saudi Arabia recorded a sharp surge of 327.3% to RO25mn, while shipments to the UAE rose by 22.3% to RO43mn.

On the other hand, re-exports to Iran declined by 14.7% to RO16mn, and those to the United States fell by 20% to RO2mn. Re-exports to other countries also dropped significantly, down 41.1% to RO19mn.

By product category, transport equipment remained a key contributor, with re-exports in this segment rising by 73.2% to RO36mn. Electrical machinery and equipment also recorded a healthy increase of 21.1% to RO32mn.