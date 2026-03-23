The Sultante of Oman's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current prices reached RO42.143 billion by the end of December 2025, marking a 2.3 percent increase from the RO41.194 billion recorded in 2024.

According to preliminary data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the GDP rose by 4.6 percent to reach RO 11.061 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

This growth was characterized by a significant shift within the energy sector; while the value of crude oil activities declined by 6.9 percent to RO2.648 billion, the natural gas sector saw a surge of 69.2 percent, jumping from RO507.4 million to RO858.7 million.

This spike in gas value offset the oil decline, allowing total oil activities to record a 4.6 percent increase for the quarter.

The non-oil activities expanded by 4.8 percent to reach a value of RO7.784 billion in the fourth quarter.

The services sector increased by 6.4 percent to RO5.431 billion.

Other non-oil sectors also contributed, with the agriculture and fishing sector witnessing a 5.9 percent increase to reach RO272.4 million, while industrial activities recorded a slight rise of 0.7 percent, totaling RO2.080 billion.

These figures underscore the Sultanate's ongoing economic diversification and its ability to maintain growth through varied revenue streams despite fluctuations in global crude oil prices.

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