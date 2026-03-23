The gas subsidiary of ADNOC, Abu Dhabi's state oil firm, on Monday said ​it made ⁠temporary adjustments to its production of liquefied natural gas ‌and export-traded liquids in response to ongoing shipping disruption in the Strait ​of Hormuz.

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran escalated sharply over the weekend after ​President Donald ​Trump threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants in 48 hours unless Tehran fully reopens the waterway.In response, Iranian officials ⁠said if struck, they would completely close the strait and retaliate by destroying energy and desalination infrastructure across the region.

ADNOC Gas "is actively collaborating with customers and partners on a transaction-by-transaction ​basis ‌to fulfill commitments wherever ⁠possible," the ⁠company said in a stock-exchange disclosure.

It did not provide further details ​on output. The company's Das Island facility, ‌with LNG capacity of 6 million ⁠metric tons a year, sits inside the Gulf, so tankers must transit the Strait of Hormuz to reach it.

"Operations are continuing safely across ADNOC Gas plc’s asset base," ADNOC Gas said. "Following debris falling near certain facilities, inspections confirmed no injuries and no impact to core processing integrity."

The Habshan gas processing complex, one of the world's largest with ‌a capacity of 6.1 billion standard cubic feet ⁠per day, was shut on March 19 ​after two incidents of fallen debris following the successful interception of a missile.

Iran launched a wave of attacks on ​Gulf energy ‌facilities after Israel attacked South Pars, Iran's main ⁠gas field on March 18.

(Reporting ​by Yousef Saba; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)