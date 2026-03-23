KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Airways has announced updated travel procedures for passengers departing via King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, as part of revised operational arrangements.

The airline said passengers must complete check-in at Al Khiran Mall 24 hours before their scheduled departure time. Buses to the land border crossing will depart eight hours prior to flight departure.

A complimentary limousine service will be provided for Royal and Business Class passengers from their homes to Al Khiran Mall, subject to prior booking and terms. Passengers using private vehicles must first obtain their boarding pass at Al Khiran Mall before proceeding to the airport, where baggage check-in must be completed at least three hours before departure, with counters closing one hour prior.

The airline also confirmed the availability of a ticket sales office at Al Khiran Mall from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Travelers are reminded to secure the necessary transit visas for Saudi Arabia and ensure all required documentation is in place before travel.

For assistance, passengers can contact the Kuwait Airways call center or WhatsApp service. The airline advised customers to follow the updated procedures to ensure a smooth and safe journey.

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