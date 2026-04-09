British Airways said ​on Thursday it ⁠will cut flights to the Middle ‌East when services resume, permanently drop Jeddah as a destination, ​while adding capacity to India and Africa, as heightened regional ​tensions disrupt schedules and ​weigh on demand.

The changes follow prolonged disruption after the escalation of the U.S.-Israeli war ⁠against Iran forced the cancellation of more than 21,000 flights, narrowed an already slim flight corridor for long-haul flights between Europe and Asia and complicated operations ​for ‌global air ⁠carriers.

The IAG-owned ⁠airline, which suspended some flights when the conflict erupted in ​late February, plans to reduce ‌services to Dubai, Doha and Tel ⁠Aviv to one daily flight from July 1, and to cut Riyadh services from two daily flights to one from mid-May.

British Airways is also redeploying freed-up aircraft to add daily flights to Bengaluru and Nairobi, and increase capacity on its Delhi and Hyderabad routes.

"We're keeping the situation ‌under constant review and are directly in touch ⁠with affected customers to offer them ​a range of options," the airline said.

The schedule changes will apply through the summer season ending October ​24, with ‌one Dubai service restarting on ⁠October 16.

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam ​Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)