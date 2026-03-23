Doha: Qatar has recorded significant progress in strengthening its food security and achieving higher levels of self-sufficiency, driven by sustained investments in local agricultural production and strategic partnerships across sectors.

According to recent achievements highlighted by Ministry of Municipality, 2025 figures demonstrate the country’s accelerating momentum in boosting domestic output of key food products, a major milestone in reducing reliance on imports and enhancing resilience against global supply chain disruptions and price volatility in international commodity markets.

Efforts to expand local fresh food production are also evident across the agricultural sector. In 2025, the total area of greenhouses reached 8,420 units, supporting advanced and climate-controlled farming methods.

Meanwhile, 950 productive farms are actively contributing to the domestic supply chain, helping raise vegetable production to approximately 75,000 tonnes. These achievements reflect a clear national direction toward maximizing local output and ensuring consistent availability of fresh produce.

A key highlight of 2025 is the rapid expansion of organic farming. Cultivated organic land increased to 813.2 dunams, compared to 265.2 dunams previously, representing a remarkable 207 percent growth. This surge underscores Qatar’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and the careful management of natural resources, particularly land and water, which remain central to long-term food security planning.

Qatar’s food security strategy is firmly rooted in sustainability, focusing on the optimal use and preservation of natural resources. The country aims to balance increased production with environmental protection, ensuring that agricultural expansion does not compromise ecological stability. These priorities align closely with the broader objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, which emphasizes sustainability, economic diversification, and resilience.

In parallel, Qatar continues to address the growing demand for public services by adopting innovative approaches to infrastructure development. Authorities are actively exploring modern solutions to deliver essential services efficiently, particularly in sectors linked to food production, distribution, and storage.

The private sector plays a pivotal role in advancing these goals. Recognized for its flexibility and capacity for innovation, private enterprises are increasingly adopting modern technologies and advanced agricultural techniques that enhance productivity and sustainability. Public-private partnerships have emerged as a key mechanism for developing infrastructure and delivering high-quality services, in line with national development priorities.

Strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors remains a cornerstone of Qatar’s National Food Security Strategy 2030. This cooperation is essential to ensuring the successful implementation of initiatives aimed at increasing agricultural efficiency, enhancing strategic food reserves, and improving supply chain systems. It also supports the development of early warning mechanisms to respond to potential disruptions in global food markets.

The private sector’s contribution is particularly visible through a range of targeted projects. Greenhouse farming initiatives are boosting the production of strategic vegetables, while livestock fattening projects are helping raise self-sufficiency levels in red meat. In addition, aquaculture projects are playing a crucial role in maintaining sustainable fish stocks and ensuring adequate supplies for domestic consumption.

Through these integrated efforts and 2025 achievements, Qatar continues to build a resilient and diversified food system capable of meeting local demand, reducing dependence on imports, and safeguarding national food security against global uncertainties.

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