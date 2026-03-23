RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s merchandise imports rose to approximately SR247.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, marking a 5% increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics.

The increase represents the highest quarterly growth rate recorded since 2017. On a quarterly basis, imports rose by around SR7.9 billion, or 3%, compared to the previous quarter.

Machinery, electrical equipment and parts accounted for the largest share of imports at 31%, followed by vehicles, aircraft, ships and transport equipment, which made up 14% of the total.

China ranked as the Kingdom’s top supplier, with imports valued at SR67.5 billion, representing 27% of total imports during the quarter. The United States came second with a 9% share, followed by the UAE at 6%.

Separate data from the authority showed that Saudi Arabia’s trade balance recorded a surplus of SR52.4 billion in Q4 2025, reflecting a 26% year-on-year increase.

Total merchandise exports rose by 8% annually to reach SR300.1 billion. Oil exports increased by 3% to SR202.6 billion, while non-oil exports grew by 19% to SR97.5 billion compared to the same period in 2024.

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