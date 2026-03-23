MANAMA - Gulf Air has announced flexible travel options for passengers impacted by recent disruptions, allowing those with tickets dated up to April 15, 2026, to rebook free of charge on flights operating until June 30, 2026.

The airline also confirmed that passengers scheduled to travel up to March 31, 2026, can request full refunds without any fees.

Travelers who booked directly with Gulf Air can make changes via the airline’s contact center or digital platforms, while those who booked through travel agents are advised to coordinate with their respective agents.

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