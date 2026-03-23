SHARJAH - Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection, said that the UAE has a strong and advanced food security system that does not rely solely on local stockpiles, but is supported by an extensive network of economic relations with global markets, enabling access to multiple alternative food sources in case of supply disruptions.

During an inspection visit today to Lulu Hypermarket in Sharjah, he said the UAE possesses advanced logistics infrastructure, including world-class ports, multiple shipping routes, alternative transport channels, and an efficient air and land transport network, in addition to modern storage and handling facilities. This, he noted, positions the country as a regional hub for food distribution and enhances its ability to handle any disruptions in supply chains without interruptions in markets, ensuring the availability of essential goods to consumers at all times, including peak seasons and holidays.

He highlighted that major retail outlets in the UAE play a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth flow of goods in the markets, serving as a direct link between supply chains and consumers. They also contribute to regulating and stabilising prices by managing supply volumes and meeting growing demand.

The visit is part of ongoing efforts to monitor price stability in markets and ensure the availability of food commodities in sufficient quantities to meet consumer needs under current conditions. It also aimed to assess the readiness of retail outlets to handle increased demand during the Eid period and to ensure the availability of fresh and diverse essential food products in adequate quantities, reflecting the ministry’s commitment to consumer welfare and market stability.

The tour covered various sections, including fresh produce, bakeries, meat, fish, dairy products, and other essential goods, to ensure product diversity, quality, and continued availability for all consumers.

Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group International, affirmed that the group is working closely with its global sourcing offices and suppliers to ensure uninterrupted availability of food products and maintain price stability across its stores in the UAE.

He added that the group has recently imported more than 5,000 tonnes of fruits, vegetables, meat, and other perishable and non-perishable food products from around the world through 26 chartered flights and cargo vessels.

He also expressed his appreciation to the UAE's wise leadership and all relevant government entities for their proactive initiatives and support during the current circumstances.

The visit also showed the availability of various offers and discounts on consumer goods such as rice, oils, eggs, dairy, and poultry, driven by increased supply and a wide range of options for consumers. This reflects retailers’ commitment to meeting household needs during peak seasons and holidays by providing essential products at high quality and competitive prices, supporting purchasing power, while consumer buying activity continues normally without signs of stockpiling or unusual demand amid ample supply and stable markets.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in cooperation with local economic development departments, continues its efforts to enhance market monitoring through specialised teams, alongside the use of its electronic price monitoring system, which enables real-time tracking of prices.

The system covers 627 major retail outlets, including cooperatives, hypermarkets, and large stores, representing around 90% of the country’s internal trade in essential consumer goods, thereby strengthening price stability and protecting consumer interests.

The Ministry affirmed that in case of any violations, shortages of goods, monopolistic practices, fraud, or unjustified price increases, the public is encouraged to contact the Ministry directly via 8001222 or email at info@moet.gov.ae to report violations, contributing to protecting consumer rights and ensuring market stability.