Qatar’s economy has emerged as one of the most resilient economies internationally with its ability to absorb shocks and crisis, and maintain its financial and credit stability and security in spite of the regional tensions and geopolitical challenges and the fluctuations of the international markets.

A report by Qatar TV indicated that Capital Intelligence (CI) Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Qatar National Bank at “AA” and “A1+” respectively, while maintaining the future prospective stable status of the bank, which clearly indicates the bank’s strength and its operational efficiency.

Previously, CI Ratings affirmed the rating of Qatar Islamic Bank at “AA-”, with a stable outlook.

This reflects the positive strength and effectiveness of the banking sector in Qatar in general with its stable and efficient systems that have proven its ability to deal with intentional and regional crises and challenges while maintaining its power and stability.

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings has affirmed Qatar’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at “AA” with a stable outlook, citing the general finances, the strength and flexibility of the economy and its ability to face external challenges.

Further, S&P Global Ratings continues to affirm high ratings for most Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries, supported by robust financial reserves and structural reforms, despite rising risks from regional conflicts.

Qatar holds a stable “AA/A-1+” rating, while the UAE maintains a strong “AA/A-1” standing.

Such ratings reflects the enduring strength of Qatar economy and financial systems, essential for a growing business outlook while other economies in various parts of the world are being negatively impacted by the turbulent geopolitical factors, regional tensions, and unstable security situations.

These achievements are mainly driven by a competent and efficient government that has established its resilience and flexibility to address sudden swings of global markets and maintain a stable and secure investment opportunities with balanced and efficient partnership between the public and private sector, with focus on diversifying the investment portfolio to mitigate the adverse consequences of any occurrences.

Further, the government has been keen to encourage the private sector and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as a driving power for the future economy, believing in their valid potentials in creating more jobs and businesses opportunity for a more resilient economy.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

