Muscat – As rapid digital transformation reshapes societies around the world, technology is increasingly becoming a powerful equaliser. For many individuals with disabilities, digital tools are no longer merely instruments of convenience; they are gateways to independence, creativity and meaningful participation in society. Across Oman, inspiring stories are emerging of individuals who are harnessing technology to overcome barriers and showcase their talents.

Ali Al Amri, a visually impaired programmer, represents one such example. His passion for technology began at an early age, driven by curiosity and determination to navigate a world that often relies heavily on visual interaction. Over the years, he has closely followed the evolution of accessibility technologies designed to support people with visual impairments.

According to Al Amri, assistive technology has advanced significantly, from early screen-reading software to sophisticated artificial intelligence systems capable of recognising images, analysing documents and facilitating seamless interaction with digital platforms. These innovations have transformed how visually impaired users engage with the digital world, allowing them to access information, perform professional tasks and participate more fully in modern life.

Specialised applications now enable users to read scanned documents, identify objects in images and navigate complex software environments with greater ease and independence. For Al Amri, these developments have not only improved daily life but have also opened new possibilities for creativity and productivity.

Technology has also influenced his personal projects. Combining his interest in programming with everyday practical needs, Al Amri developed a digital platform designed to help organise home maintenance tasks. The application records repair activities, schedules reminders and tracks maintenance costs -demonstrating how innovation can be applied to solve simple but important challenges in daily living.

Al Amri believes Oman’s continued digital transformation will create even greater opportunities for people with disabilities. Although many accessibility technologies are still evolving, they are gradually removing barriers that once limited independence for visually impaired individuals.

Digital creativity is also opening new horizons in art and design. Tariq bin Ahmed Al Yousfi, a graphic designer with a hearing impairment, believes that creativity flourishes when tradition meets modern innovation. After earning a degree in design, he continued developing his skills through specialised training programmes, exhibitions and conferences.

Al Yousfi’s work blends contemporary digital design with elements of Omani cultural heritage. Drawing inspiration from Arabic calligraphy, traditional architecture and the colours of Oman’s natural landscapes, he transforms these influences into modern visual compositions. Through interactive art, audiences can engage with his work through touch or sound, creating a dynamic dialogue between artist and viewer.

Visual artist Samah bint Badr Al Hootiya, who also has a hearing impairment, views silence not as a limitation but as a unique source of inspiration. She explains that the absence of surrounding sounds allows her to concentrate deeply on visual details, emotions and movement, which later evolve into expressive artistic concepts.

Interactive art has enabled Samah to connect with audiences in ways that transcend language and communication barriers. Through tactile and immersive experiences, viewers can engage directly with her artistic vision. For her, the most rewarding moments come when audiences realise that art is a universal language capable of bridging differences.

Entrepreneur Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Sulaimani, founder of Al Sulaimi Media, believes determination and creativity can transform challenges into opportunities. Despite living with a physical disability, he has built a successful career in media production, documentary filmmaking and event management.

Through his YouTube programme Ibda’i Unwani (Creativity is My Identity), Al Sulaimani highlights Omani talents and innovative initiatives while supporting community and charitable projects. He emphasises that empowering people with disabilities requires more than financial assistance; it also involves providing training, mentorship and opportunities to participate in real projects.

While significant progress has been made, challenges remain, including limited accessibility in certain facilities and the high cost of specialised equipment. Nevertheless, advocates believe that establishing dedicated centres to support creative projects led by people with disabilities could unlock even greater potential.