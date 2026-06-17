Muscat - The Government Communication Centre organised an awareness forum for influencers, content creators and news accounts holders with the participation of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Information, and the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

The event aimed to enhance awareness of the legal frameworks governing digital publishing and strengthen regulatory integration across relevant sectors.

The forum comes as part of ongoing efforts to improve direct engagement with digital actors on social media platforms, while raising understanding of licensing procedures, regulatory requirements, and legal obligations associated with media and digital activities.

Discussions focused on key themes, including institutional regulatory integration, clarification of differences between media and digital licences, and outlining the legal implications of violations, in addition to promoting responsible use of digital platforms.

Khalid bin Saif al Busaidy, Director-General of the Government Communication Centre, said that the “Tajawob” platform serves as the primary channel for receiving reports, feedback, complaints and suggestions related to government services.

“The platform has significantly contributed to accelerating the handling of feedback and enhancing direct governmental follow-up mechanisms,” Al Busaidy said, adding that the restructuring of the government services system aims to strengthen coordination and oversight by transferring certain competencies to higher levels of governance.

On freedom of expression, Al Busaidy affirmed that the law provides clear space for constructive criticism and opinions on public services, provided that individuals or national symbols are not violated.

“Freedom of expression is guaranteed within a framework that respects the rights of others and ensures that society is not harmed or exposed to misleading information,” he said.

Mawia bint Ahmed al Kindi, Head of Legislation at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said the amendments to the Cybercrime Law were introduced in response to rapid digital developments since 2011.

She stated that the updates aim to “build a safe digital environment that supports the digital economy and protects users’ rights while advancing digital transformation.”

Dr Mohammed bin Ali al Hinai, Director-General of Publications and Artistic Works at the Ministry of Information, said that media licensing represents “a cornerstone for building a regulated and responsible media environment,” stressing that credibility and professional integrity are central to media influence, beyond speed of dissemination.

He noted that licensing enhances professionalism, strengthens public trust in media content and provides a clear legal framework for practitioners.

The forum also featured an open dialogue session addressing challenges faced by content creators and news accounts, contributing to a shared understanding between regulatory bodies and digital stakeholders.

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