ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Police have warned the public to exercise caution when dealing with online advertisements, noting an increase in electronic fraud through misleading links.

In a statement, the police said unknown entities are exploiting search engines, as well as employment and real estate platforms, to circulate fake links designed to steal users’ personal and financial data.

They urged users to rely on officially approved applications when making purchases or requesting services online, and to verify the authenticity of links before entering any information.

The police said scammers are using websites that appear legitimate and promoting ads offering unusually low prices to lure victims into providing credit card and other sensitive details.

Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to verify the authenticity of electronic links, safeguard credit card details, and deal only with trusted websites, while avoiding platforms of questionable credibility.

They cautioned against sharing confidential information online, including bank account or card details, online banking passwords, ATM PINs and security codes, or any other sensitive credentials.

Abu Dhabi Police called on the public to report any suspected fraud through the Aman service via the call centre on 8002626, by text message to 2828, through the Abu Dhabi Police smart application, by email at aman@adpolice.gov.ae, or via the police station service on mobile phones.

They reaffirmed their continued efforts to raise security awareness and combat cybercrime, in line with their strategic priority of enhancing security and safety and preventing crime.