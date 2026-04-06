ABU DHABI: The UAE Cyber Security Council has warned of cyber risks associated with email fraud, stressing the importance of exercising caution regarding deceptive or fake emails used by fraudsters to breach accounts, including personal accounts, and steal financial data, which may expose individuals and institutions to hacking and data theft risks.

The Council told Emirates News Agency (WAM) that more than 75 percent of cyber breaches begin with phishing emails or fraudulent messages that may contain malware, aim to steal login credentials or pave the way for identity theft, warning of the seriousness of such messages and their consequences, and noting the widespread nature of this type of fraud, which exploits a lack of awareness and proper digital behaviour among some users.

The Council indicated that more than 3.4 billion phishing messages are sent daily targeting large numbers of individuals worldwide to steal personal and financial data, as well as sensitive information that may later be used to carry out cyberattacks or extortion and ransom operations.

It stressed the importance of protecting personal data, noting that there are several indicators that can help identify phishing messages, including those requesting advance payments, pressuring recipients to take immediate action without thinking, requesting personal data without clear justification, offering overly attractive deals that raise suspicion, or inviting users to log in via links from unknown sources.

The Council explained that messages containing spelling and grammatical errors are among the common indicators of phishing attempts that may be used to breach accounts and steal data.

It advised citizens and residents to follow a number of guidelines to protect themselves from fraudulent messages, including avoiding clicking on suspicious or unknown links, refraining from scanning QR codes in public or untrusted places, and maintaining the confidentiality of personal information and login credentials without sharing them with untrusted parties.

The Council also stressed the need to secure personal accounts, whether email or social media accounts, which may contain important information, by enabling multi-factor authentication and regularly updating systems and applications, in addition to immediately reporting any fraudulent or suspicious messages and not interacting with them or their senders, and notifying the relevant authorities to take necessary action.

It affirmed that the human element remains the most important link in the cybersecurity system, highlighting the importance of promptly reporting any phishing attempts or suspicious messages to security teams, as rapid reporting enables response teams to analyse threats and take preventive measures, potentially preventing serious security incidents.

The Council noted that safety in cyberspace has become a major challenge, and that adherence to preventive measures and sound digital behaviour contributes to supporting ongoing government efforts to address digital challenges associated with rapid technological developments.