MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman’s foreign direct investment (FDI) stock rose by 8.1 per cent to RO 31.38 billion by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, according to preliminary data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information, underscoring continued investor confidence in the economy.

The increase compares with RO 29.02 billion recorded during the same period in 2024. However, annual inflows declined to RO 2.36 billion from RO 3.56 billion a year earlier, indicating a moderation in new capital entries despite the expansion in total investment stock.

Sectoral data shows that oil and gas extraction continued to dominate, accounting for 80.9 per cent of total FDI, equivalent to RO 25.41 billion, with inflows of RO 2.53 billion. The manufacturing sector ranked second with investments of RO 2.67 billion, although it registered a decline in inflows of RO 127 million.

The financial intermediation sector followed with total investments of RO 1.50 billion, recording a drop in inflows of RO 69.1 million. Other sectors posted mixed performance, reflecting varied investment dynamics across the economy.

Investments in real estate, rental and business activities reached RO 584.3 million, with a decline in inflows of RO 14.4 million, while the transport, storage and communications sector attracted RO 312.5 million, supported by modest inflows of RO 2.5 million.

The electricity and water sector recorded investments of RO 318.7 million, with inflows increasing by RO 25.8 million. The trade sector saw investments of RO 281 million, with inflows rising by RO 4 million, signalling steady activity in domestic commerce.

Meanwhile, the hotels and restaurants sector accounted for RO 112.8 million in investments, with a marginal decline in inflows of RO 700,000. The construction sector registered RO 99.1 million, supported by an increase in inflows of RO 9.9 million. Other activities collectively attracted RO 85.7 million, with inflows rising by RO 2 million.

By country of origin, the United Kingdom remained the largest investor, accounting for 52.3 per cent of total FDI, valued at RO 16.42 billion. The United States ranked second with investments of RO 8.45 billion, followed by Kuwait at RO 1.36 billion.

Other key contributors included China (RO 887.3 million), Qatar (RO 763 million), United Arab Emirates (RO 626.2 million), Bahrain (RO 528.5 million), Netherlands (RO 525.1 million), Switzerland (RO 329.7 million) and India (RO 275.2 million). Investments from other countries combined reached RO 1.21 billion.

The data reflects Oman’s continued ability to attract long-term foreign capital, supported by sectoral diversification and an evolving investment environment, even as inflow levels fluctuate in response to global economic conditions.

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