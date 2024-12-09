Sur – Environment Authority (EA) has issued a decision to establish a temporary protected area called Ghaf Tree Reserve in South Sharqiyah covering an area of 130sqkm for a duration of 30 years.

The decision outlines the management and preservation methods for the reserve, including programmes to combat desertification, improve soil quality, and expand vegetation cover by planting local trees and plants. These measures aim to enhance biodiversity and protect the primary habitat of ghaf trees.

The outlines include monitoring and protection programmes for biodiversity, focusing on reducing human impact, protecting endangered species, and ensuring the sustainable use of natural water sources. The decision encourages the use of modern technologies to manage the reserve and support the growth of indigenous flora, ensuring carbon credits are maximised.

The reserve will also promote sustainable ecotourism and engage with local communities and authorities to raise awareness on the importance of preserving the area’s biological and ecological diversity.

Notable plant species in the reserve include samr and sidr, besides ghaf, and a variety of annual and seasonal plants. The animal population features red fox, wild cat, hedgehog, mongoose and various bird species, including Egyptian vulture, steppe eagle and Arabian partridge.