Muscat: The start of second phase of the ban on plastic shopping bags in the Sultanate of Oman will begin on January 1, 2025.

The Environment Authority (EA) in a statement said that this phase will focus on on strengthening restrictions on the use of single-use plastic bags, by banning additional types of thin plastic bags that are the most impactful on the environment.

All commercial sectors will also be encouraged to adopt sustainable alternatives such as reusable cloth and paper bags.

EA said that the second phase aims to raise the level of commitment of individuals and institutions to reduce reliance on single-use plastic materials, with a focus on reducing the damage caused by them, which includes pollution of soil and water bodies, threatening wildlife and marine life, increase in plastic waste in the natural environment.

The implementation of the decision would be supported by periodic inspection campaigns to ensure that commercial sectors are committed to banning prohibited plastic bags. Fines will also be imposed on violators to ensure full compliance with the decision.

EA praised the positive role that members of society can play by adopting responsible environmental behaviors such as using reusable bags, which contributes to reducing the environmental impact in the long term, and called on all commercial sectors, including supermarkets, small shops, and open markets, to comply with the instructions of the new decision, stressing that cooperation between the concerned parties is the basis for the success of this initiative.

