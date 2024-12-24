Muscat – The Environment Authority has announced a new regulation aimed at controlling noise levels in public spaces to safeguard human health and protect living beings from the harmful effects of excessive noise pollution.

The regulation introduces comprehensive definitions and provisions that specify acceptable noise levels in various zones, including residential, tourist, recreational, commercial, and industrial areas, as well as alongside main and express roads.

The new framework outlines the obligations of project owners to ensure compliance with noise limits and establishes technical requirements for monitoring noise levels in public spaces. It also provides for administrative penalties for violations.

Implemented under the provisions of the Environmental Protection and Pollution Control Law and the Public Environment Noise Pollution Control Regulation, the decision sets clear limits and enforcement measures. The regulation aims to reduce the impact of loud sounds from projects and activities that disrupt the environment.