Suhar: North Al Batinah Municipality has announced the completion of Shinas Marine Park, a vital project that aims to provide a recreational environment and a social outlet for visitors as the municipality seeks to enhance tourism and entertainment infrastructure in North Al Batinah Governorate.

Engineer Alia bint Salah al Attar from the Projects Department at North Al Batinah Municipality, who is in charge of the project, said: “We are proud of the completion of Shinas Marine Park which is a new addition to the tourism and entertainment infrastructure in the Wilayat of Shinas. The project is part of efforts aimed to improve the quality of life in the governorate and provide a safe and convenient environment for visitors. We are quite sure that the park will become a distinctive tourist destination and an important entertainment spot in the region.”

Occupying an area of 35,000 square metres, the park includes several main components such as the green spaces which over an area of 4,686 square metres, 10 sites designated for investment including 5 commercial kiosks and two electric games areas, two marine games areas on the beach, a café, toilets, car parks and a games area dedicated to wheelchair users.

The development of Shinas Marine Park constitutes an important step towards enhancing tourism and entertainment diversity in the Wilayat of Shinas. The facility contributes significantly to improving the quality of life for residents and visitors of the region while providing economic and investment opportunities that support young people and owners of small and medium enterprises.



