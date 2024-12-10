Salalah – To promote environmental awareness and document biodiversity, a team from Environment Authority (EA) undertook a three-day expedition to explore and record wildlife in Jabal Samhan Nature Reserve in Dhofar from December 6to 8.

Saeed bin Mohammed al Shahri, environmental systems specialist at Jabal Samhan Nature Reserve and a member of the team, informed that the expedition began on the summit of Jabal Samhan in the southern part of the wilayat of Mirbat and extended to Wadi Andur in the Fatkhit area of the wilayat of Shalim and Hallaniyat Islands in the north, covering a distance of approximately 110km.

He added that the exploratory mission was the first of its kind undertaken by EA in the area due to its challenging terrain. The exercise aimed to document the area’s wildlife and native plant species while assessing the environmental challenges it faces.

The team employed a combination of four-wheel-drive vehicles and hiking to navigate the rugged and difficult terrain. It managed to reach unique vantage points and document a variety of migratory birds and local plant species.

On the second day, the team trekked 15km through Wadi Andur, passing through Wadi Fadfayd. It documented the valley’s diverse features, including flowing streams and unique plant species – frankincense, sidr, palm and other native flora.

Additionally, it observed traces of Arabian leopards, Nubian ibex and gazelles, as well as sighted Egyptian vultures, steppe eagles and water ducks.

Shahri informed that on the third day, the EA team continued the exploration northwards, travelling approximately 38km on vehicles along the valley to reach the palm oasis in Andur. Along the way, the team passed numerous ponds and springs, recording details of the area’s biodiversity. The journey concluded at Fatkhit.

Established in 1997, Jabal Samhan Nature Reserve is spread over 4,500sqkm. It is classified as a nature reserve for habitat management and is renowned for its unique biodiversity. The reserve is home to 17 species of wild mammals, including the Arabian leopard, Nubian ibex, Arabian wolf, gazelle and lynx, as well as a diverse range of plants, reptiles and birds.

