Salalah – Environment Authority (EA) launched a campaign in Dhofar on Tuesday to plant 160 baobab trees. This is in an effort to establish the first environmental park for baobab trees in Mirbat.

The initiative is part of EA’s ongoing programme to establish wild tree parks across various governorates with the aim of preserving and propagating rare species in alignment with a national campaign to plant 10mn indigenous trees throughout Oman.

Zahran bin Ahmed al Abdul Salam, Director General of Environment Directorate in Dhofar, stated that the establishment of the park in Hasheer Plain in Mirbat is strategically located near one of the key areas where baobab trees are found naturally.

He informed that the seeds were collected, prepared and planted in the directorate’s nurseries before being transferred to the park. The baobabs will be planted approximately 8m apart.

The baobab tree park is one of several initiatives by the Directorate General of Environment in Dhofar to create parks for rare and endangered wild tree species.

According to Salam, a frankincense tree park has been successfully established in the Mudam area of Salalah, which is home to more than 5,000 trees. Additionally, work is in the final stages for an Arabian myrrh tree park in the niyabat of Madhi in Thumrait, which will have over 110 seedlings of the species.

He informed that plans are underway to set up two more parks next year dedicated to Arab and seer trees.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

