SALALAH: A team from the Environment Authority (EA) concluded a three-day exploratory mission in the Jabal Samhan Nature Reserve, located in the Dhofar Governorate.

The team, consisting of biodiversity experts, covered approximately 110 kilometres, starting from Ras Jabal Samhan and extending to Wadi Anzur.

During the mission, the team documented rare plant species, migratory birds, and wildlife such as the Arabian leopard, Nubian ibex, and Arabian gazelle. Environmental systems specialist Saeed bin Mohammed al Shahri highlighted the ecological richness of the reserve, noting the unique environmental conditions that support diverse flora and fauna.

Established in 1997, Jabal Samhan is a protected area with over 17 species of wild mammals, alongside significant plant and bird biodiversity. This mission aimed to raise awareness of the importance of conservation and further the reserve's status as a vital ecological site in Oman.



