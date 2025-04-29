Arab Finance: Memphis Pharmaceutical recorded 125.9% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 375.756 million in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, the financial indicators showed.

The recorded net profits were compared with EGP 166.368 million in the same period of 2024.

Revenues hiked by 65.1% YoY to EGP 1.097 billion at the end of March 2025 from EGP 664.577 million.

Memphis is one of the oldest pharmaceutical and chemical companies in the Middle East and has been in the market since 1940.

