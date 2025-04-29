Arab Finance: Egypt has officially assumed the chairmanship of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Council of Ministers, succeeding Tanzania, as per a statement.

The announcement was made during the 16th meeting of the council held in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib delivered a recorded speech at the meeting, underscoring Egypt's commitment to advancing the AfCFTA and accelerating its implementation.

He emphasized the urgency of concluding pending technical negotiations, particularly regarding the rules of origin for key sectors like clothing and automobiles, to foster industrial integration and boost intra-African trade.

El-Khatib proposed a specialized ministerial session in Egypt to address these technical issues and urged the development of a short-term roadmap for achieving practical results.

