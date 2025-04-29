Arab Finance: Barbary Investment Group (BIG) suffered 1,760% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated losses at EGP 57.275 million in 2024, compared to EGP 3.077 million, according to the financial results.

Loss per share increased to EGP 1.652 last year from EGP 0.085 in 2023, while the revenues declined to EGP 6.491 million from EGP 8.130 million.

As for the standalone business, the net losses after tax jumped to EGP 8.867 million at the end of December 2024 from EGP 1.300 million in 2023.

Non-consolidated loss per share hiked to EGP 0.27 from EGP 0.043.