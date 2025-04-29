MUSCAT: A comprehensive investment guide, titled ‘World of Opportunities’, was launched against the backdrop of the Advantage Oman Forum 2025, which concluded at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, here on Monday, April 28, 2025. The guide details seven priority sectors poised for growth, aligning with Oman Vision 2040 and the nation’s commitment to economic diversification.

Oman is rapidly emerging as a leader in the Renewable Energy Sector, particularly in green hydrogen production. The country has allocated 50,000 square kilometres for hydrogen projects, aiming to become a competitive low-emissions hydrogen supplier by 2030. Notably, the HyDuqm project, led by France’s Engie and South Korea’s Posco, anticipates attracting between $7 billion and $8 billion in investments to develop up to 5 GW of new wind and solar capacity and produce 200,000 tonnes of renewable hydrogen annually.

The Logistics Sector remains a cornerstone of Oman’s economic development. Strategically located at the crossroads of global trade routes, Oman is enhancing its logistics infrastructure to serve as a regional trade hub. The country’s major ports — Suhar, Salalah, and Duqm — handled over 4.6 million TEUs and 63.1 million tonnes of cargo in 2023, reinforcing its status as a global logistics powerhouse. Recent collaborations, such as the expanded joint venture between Oman Rail and Etihad Rail, aim to enhance connectivity and boost trade volumes.

In the Manufacturing Sector, Oman is focusing on diversifying its industrial base by promoting sectors like petrochemicals, mining, and technology-driven manufacturing. The Salalah Free Zone has attracted investments in pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and mining, while the Sohar Free Zone has become a hub for mining, ceramics, and construction materials. Additionally, the country is venturing into semiconductor manufacturing, with plans to develop advanced AI chips, enhancing its position in the global semiconductor industry.

The Tourism Sector is a major pillar under Oman Vision 2040, with the country targeting 12 million visitors by 2040. The government is investing RO 3 billion (approximately $7.8 billion) to develop 13 integrated tourism complex projects, with 12 more in the pipeline. These complexes combine residential, hospitality, recreational, and commercial facilities, offering comprehensive experiences to tourists and residents alike, further positioning Oman as a top regional destination.

Oman’s commitment to building a digital economy is reflected in the country’s broader investments in ICT infrastructure. Oman is encouraging innovation in areas like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, with its ICT market projected to grow from $5.96 billion in 2025 to $9.11 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.88 per cent. Initiatives such as the National Digital Economy Programme are designed to enhance digital services, promote e-governance, and support the growth of tech startups, contributing to a more sustainable and circular economic model.

In the Agriculture & Fisheries Sector, Oman is reinforcing its food security agenda. The government has launched 30 projects focusing on strategic crops, aquaculture, and water resources, aiming to increase local production, reduce reliance on imports, and create job opportunities for Omanis. These initiatives are not only ensuring sustainable food production but are also enhancing Oman’s exports in the fisheries sector.

The Advantage Oman Forum 2025 showcased Oman’s commitment to economic diversification and sustainable development. By focusing on these seven strategic sectors, Oman is positioning itself as a competitive and attractive destination for global investors seeking sustainable and diversified opportunities.

