AlJabal Al Akhdar --- The completion rate of the project toenhance the value-added of the rose crop in the Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdar (the Green Mountain), A’Dakhiliyah Governorate, has exceeded 65 percent.

The project, which costs RO 150,000, is set to be completed by the end of 2026.

The project is being implemented by the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fundin cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources. It aims to prepare a study providing primary data on rose cultivation and itsassociated industries in Al Jabal Al Akhdar, as well as to establish apartnership with a small and medium enterprise (SME) involved in rose-relatedindustries in the wilayat.

Furthermore,the project aims to support the cultivation of an additional five acres oflocal roses in Al Jabal Al Akhdar, introduce agricultural mechanization, andimprove certain agricultural practices by 50 percent. It also involvesconducting training courses for rural women related to manufacturing rose waterproducts, including soaps, lotions, and cosmetics.

Hanan Said Al Sulaimi, Executive Director of the Agricultural and FisheriesDevelopment Fund, stated in a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA) that 120farmers from the Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdar are participating in the project.

She pointed out that it will contribute to raising the economic value of the rosecrop by improving production quality and increasing quantities. It also focuseson developing associated manufacturing industries, such as rose water andcosmetics, alongside empowering farmers and rural women, creating additionalincome opportunities, and enhancing the presence of the Omani product in localmarkets, with the potential for future export, thereby supporting sustainabledevelopment in Al Jabal Al Akhdar.

Sheadded that the project to enhance the value-added of the rose crop in Al JabalAl Akhdar offers a comprehensive support package for farmers. This includesproviding them with small manual tillers equipped with accessories suitable forthe topography of Al Jabal Al Akhdar, in addition to rehabilitatingagricultural terraces and providing free seedlings for planting rose bushes,which contributes to boosting production and improving crop quality.

AlSulaimi clarified that the support extends to empowering SMEs interested inmanufacturing and marketing rose products by providing machines for extractingrose oil and attar, thereby enhancing the value-added of the local product andsupporting its sustainability.

TheExecutive Director of the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund indicatedthat the project naturally spans several phases. During the remainingimplementation period, efforts will build upon what has been achieved byexpanding rose-related industries and strengthening marketing and manufacturingchains. In addition, the project will support farmers with more moderntechnologies and work on developing new rose-derived products while elevatingtheir quality to enhance their competitiveness in the markets, opening broaderhorizons for investment in this promising sector.

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