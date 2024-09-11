Muscat – Oman has made significant progress in reducing illiteracy, with the overall illiteracy rate dropping to 2.5% of the total population and 0.5% among individuals aged 15-44 by 2023, according to data released by National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The data was released during International Literacy Day 2024 celebrations organised by the Ministry of Education on Sunday. On the occasion, Dr Thuraiya al Rashidi, Director-General of Special Education and Continuous Learning, stated, “The sultanate has implemented numerous laws, programmes and plans that have substantially reduced illiteracy rates. Thanks to these initiatives, the Ministry of Education has achieved remarkable progress in this area.”

Thuraiya informed that advancements such as the industrial revolution, scientific progress and technological development – including modern communication tools and artificial intelligence – have facilitated the adoption of contemporary teaching methods. These innovations have enhanced literacy programmes and adult education, equipping learners with essential skills to navigate a rapidly evolving world.

Ministry of Education is also focusing on digital literacy, developing programmes and offering courses to bridge the digital divide and address this emerging issue.

In ongoing efforts to combat illiteracy, the ministry has introduced a range of initiatives. These include the development of specialised curricula for different literacy levels, training and qualifying educators with appropriate educational qualification, and issuing literacy certificates to programme completers. The ministry has also established and supervised literacy classrooms and facilitated electronic registration of students through its educational portal.

Key initiatives include the Learning Villages Programme, the Cooperative Schools Programme and targeted literacy projects for specific groups, such as illiterates working in the ministry, Omanis in the private sector, residents of islands and fishing villages, and illiterate Omanis with disabilities.

A notable project, the Learning Village Programme, launched in 2004, aims to address illiteracy through focused educational efforts. It has established 30 educated villages with 203 classrooms, serving 2,438 students across various governorates. Additionally, the Cooperative School Programme, which began as a pilot in the 2003/2004 academic year and expanded in 2006/2007, now includes 50 cooperating schools as of 2023/2024.

This year’s International Literacy Day celebrations – themed ‘Promoting Multilingual Education: Literacy for Mutual Understanding and Peace’ – were hosted under the patronage of H E Majid bin Said al Bahri, Undersecretary for Administrative and Financial Affairs, and aligned with the global observance of the day.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).