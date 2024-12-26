Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has achieved a 100 percent self-sufficiency rate in the production of cucumber crops, compared to 95 percent in pepper output and 83 percent in the output of tomatoes.

Cucumbers.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, 103,200 tonnes were produced in 2023 from 473 acres of land. The most productive province for cucumbers is North al Batinah with 40,119 tonnes produced in 2023. Around eight tonnes of cucumber were re-exported while 550 tonnes were imported and 495 tonnes were exported.

Peppers

The Sultanate of Oman has 95 percent self-sufficiency in pepper production. Around 166,943 tonnes were produced in 2023 of which 163,647 were produced in North al Batinah in 2023.

Tomatoes

Around 253 tonnes of pepper were re-exported while 15,034 tonnes were imported and 6,650 tonnes were exported.

The Sultanate of Oman has 83 percent self-sufficiency in the production of tomatoes.

Around 225,488 tonnes were produced in 2023 of which 159,277 were produced in North al Batinah in 2023. Around 252 tonnes of pepper were re-exported while 54,975 tonnes were imported and 8,850 tonnes were exported.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

