RIYADH — Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef met with Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Tengku Datuk in Riyadh on Monday.

Their discussions focused on ways to strengthen bilateral economic relations and develop cooperation in the industrial sector.



During the meeting, the ministers explored opportunities to promote joint investments between the two countries. They discussed the enablers and incentives available to facilitate the investor journey, and the high-value investment opportunities offered in the Kingdom.



Their talks also covered the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 aimed at diversifying the national economy, as well as an overview of the National Industrial Strategy and its role in boosting the Kingdom’s manufacturing capabilities, enhancing local content, and advancing priority industrial sectors targeted for localization and development.



The meeting highlighted the Kingdom's strategic advantages that position it as a globally attractive investment destination, including its geographic location connecting three continents, abundant natural resources, streamlined government procedures, competitive energy prices, and advanced infrastructure.

