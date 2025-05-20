ABU DHABI - The UAE is solidifying its position as a global industrial hub powered by comprehensive digital transformation and the adoption of artificial intelligence across various manufacturing sectors, according to Ahmed Al Khoori, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Excellence at EDGE.

Speaking on the sidelines of the “Make it in the Emirates 2025”, Al Khoori said the UAE is building a next-generation manufacturing ecosystem based on Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, aliging with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, known as the “300 Billion Project”.

He noted that EDGE is implementing AI in product design, supply chain optimisation, and operational efficiency. He explained that the group's technology transformation programme has accelerated the integration of smart manufacturing tools, increased production agility, and fostered strategic partnerships with local firms while localising supply chains.

AI, he emphasised, has become a core enabler of the industrial landscape—powering predictive maintenance, autonomous systems, simulation, and design analytics, all of which are enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness in high-value sectors.

EDGE is also advancing the country’s strategic priorities by developing cutting-edge defence, aerospace, aviation, and manufacturing systems. Al Khoori highlighted recent projects, including the FA-400 offshore patrol vessel—developed by young Emirati engineers—and the “JEER” unmanned compact aerial vehicle, as examples of world-class innovation led by national talent.

He added that many of the group’s defence technologies are adaptable for civilian sectors such as energy, transport, and smart manufacturing, boosting R&D investment and supporting economic diversification.

On national talent development, Al Khoori stressed that Emirati engineers are directly involved in designing, developing, and testing advanced systems. The group offers specialised training programmes in critical areas like geospatial intelligence and autonomous systems.

At this year’s “Make it in the Emirates”, EDGE is showcasing upgrades to its smart factories, announcing new industrial partnerships, and unveiling innovative production lines.